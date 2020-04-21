Aaron Smith Sr., 87, of Temple died Tuesday, April 21, at a Temple nursing facility.
Services are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 7:48 pm
