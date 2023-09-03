Conner Thomas Haun
Conner Thomas Haun was born in Temple TX April 4, 2006. Conner, 17 years old of Salado Texas passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Conner spent most of his education at Central Texas Christian School of Temple, attended Salado High School for 2 years, and Florence High School for his senior year.
Conner started pursuing his dreams to be a Porche mechanic and shop owner by getting his first job at Don Ringler Toyota as a lube tech over the summer. Conner loved many things in life, his family, his friends, food, hunting, fishing, and fast cars. He lived life with humor and love in his heart. This past summer Conner defined who God created him to be: A strong and loving man!
Conner was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Boniface, grandparents, John L and Darlene (Dee Dee) Haun and Billy Mac Allman. He was also preceded in death by Great Grandparents, John & Kate Haun and Thomas & Levada Gallaway.
Conner is survived by his parents, John T and Maria Haun. Survivors include brothers, Caleb Michael Grant and Bryant Whalen and his sisters, Faithlynn Marie & Melissa Kate Haun. Conner is also survived by his grandparents, Mike Boniface and Iris Trouche. Survivors also include his uncles, Justin (Carol) Haun, Johnny (Laura) Haun, Jeff Allman, Marty Allman and Mark Allman. Conner is also survived by his cousins, Jensen & Baker Haun, Hannah & Cade Young with Eloise and Shep, Hunter Haun and Nathan Allman.
Services will be held Tuesday Sept 5, 2023 at Harker Heights Methodist Church located at 208 W Cardinal Ln Harker Heights, TX 76548 at 6:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Conners Memorial Fund for Discovery Programs in Austin at https://donorbox.org/conner-haun-memorial-fund.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, TX.
