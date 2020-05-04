GATESVILLE — Services for Galen Kent Herrington, 71, of Gatesville will be at a later date.
Mr. Herrington died Sunday, May 3, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 7, 1948, in Belton to B.E. “Red” and Manervia “Snorty” Jackson Herrington. He graduated from Belton High School in 1967. He married Mary Cascio on July 8, 1988. He worked as a construction superintendent. He was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church in Gatesville.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Angela Helton and Amy Rodgers; a sister, Darla Hill; a brother, Alan Herrington; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Live Oak Baptist Church, 113 FM 107, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.