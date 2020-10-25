Services for Guillermo Eusebio “Memo” Carnegie Sr., 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Temple Ministries in Temple with the Rev. D.S. McBride officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Carnegie died Sunday, Oct. 18, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Limon, Costa Rica, to Jose M. Chambers and Mildred I. Carnegie. He served in the U.S. Army. He received an associate degree from Temple College. He married Bonnie Gay Marshall on March 9, 1986. He worked for Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. He was a member of Grace Temple Ministries.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Guillermo Carnegie Jr. and Douglas Cross, both of Temple, Rogelio Williams Carnegie of Costa Rica and Damon Cross of Killeen; a sister, Leanora Carnegie of Florida; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.