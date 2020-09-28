ROCKDALE — Services for Alvin Benjamin Fisk III, 68, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Todd Hall officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Fisk died Thursday, Sept. 24, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1952, in Waco to Alvin Benjamin Jr. and Norma Jean Watson Fisk. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Olivia Garcia on May 7, 1977, in Austin. He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Ryan B. Fisk of New York City and Travis E. Fisk of Houston; a daughter, Erin Fisk of Bryan; a sister, Sue Dickinson of Iredell; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.