BELTON — Services for Jack Neal Burt, 65, of Pancake will 11 a.m. Friday at the Turnersville Tabernacle with Jason Pratt officiating.
Mr. Burt died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Fort Worth to Buck and Lucille Knoblock Burt. He served in the Army. He was a welder and a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Davina Burt.
Survivors include his wife, Carolynn Burt; five sons, Duane Johnson, Versile Johnson, Mikel Johnson, John T. “Burt” Johnson and Zeb Burt; two daughters, Shanna Ramirez and Christina Studer; a brother, Steven Gordon Burt; and three sisters, Diane Stephenson, Melba Jean Steele and Adrina Louise Callaham; and nine grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.