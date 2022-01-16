Services for Irene Marie Archuleta, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Archuleta died Friday, Dec. 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 15, 1951, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Arthur Albert and Ramona Vallejo Archuleta. She attended Regina Caeli High School in Compton, Calif. She had been a resident of Bell County for many years.
Survivors include several nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.