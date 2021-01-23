BELTON — Johnny R. Lopez, 66, of Davilla died Friday, Jan. 22, at his residence.
No services are planned.
Mr. Lopez was born May 4, 1954, in Taylor to Ignacio and Ramona Ybarra Lopez. He graduated from Salado High School. He married Traci Street on May 9, 2019, in Temple. He worked for H-E-B in Belton and Temple. He also owned an upholstery shop.
Survivors include his wife of Davilla; four daughters, Morgan Rabel and Jenna Rabel, both of Davilla, and Tamecia Dutton and Julie McElwarth, both of Waco; his mother of Temple; three brothers, Michael Lopez of Temple, Albert Lopez of Salado and Ignacio Lopez Jr. of Belton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.