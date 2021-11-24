Services for Zafolyn “Z.Z.” Ann Pitts, 69, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Pamela Payne officiating.
Mrs. Pitts died Saturday, Nov. 13, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Seguin to the Rev. Albert Shelby and Novelete Grinage Pitts. She graduated from South Oakcliff High School in Dallas in 1971. She received an associate’s degree in physical therapy from Temple College. She also attended beauty college in Temple. She was a member of Glory and Fire Ministry Church in Temple. She married Ronnie Hollie in 1988. She owned and operated ZZ’s Ultimate Difference in Killeen for 15 years. She also worked as a beautician and nail tech for 25 years.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Jermaine Tucker of Dallas; a daughter, Ja-Lynn Tucker of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.