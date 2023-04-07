Helen “Janet” Hayes
Helen “Janet” Hayes
Helen “Janet” Hayes, 89, of Temple, Texas, entered into fellowship with her Lord and Savior March 18, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born in Coffeeville, Kansas, in 1933 and spent her childhood years in the Panama Canal Zone. She married Harold Lee “Jack” Hayes and moved to Temple in 1961. Janet worked for the American Red Cross as a successful book keeper.
After retirement, Janet and Jack enjoyed traveling the country in their Winnebago RV. For many years, she took great pride in volunteering as church librarian. She enjoyed spending time crocheting and needle working.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Miller) and John Childress; husband Jack; sisters Mary Alice “Mouse” and Jo Anne.
She is survived by two nieces, Mary Jo Zito of Temple, TX, and Carol Zito of Orlando, FL, along with grandnephews Joe Kozamchak of Plano, TX, David Kozamchak of New Brighton, MN, and grandniece Maria Cotton of Orlando, FL.
Burial and graveside celebration of life will take place Monday, April 10, at 1:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Hayes family.
