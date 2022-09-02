ROCKDALE — Services for Frank James Williams, 71, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Christian Center in Rockdale.
Burial will be in New Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Williams died Monday, Aug. 22, at an Austin hospital.
He was born Nov. 26, 1950, in Rockdale to Henry and Martha Jackson Williams. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Alcoa and retired after 31 years of service. He was a member of New Jerusalem Christian Center in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Williams of Rockdale; four children, Catrina Williams and Barbara Williams, both of Austin, Nikkie Williams of Phenix City, Ala., and Roxy Page-Jones of Cameron; two sisters, Dorothy Williams and Edna Pearl Williams, both of Rockdale; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.