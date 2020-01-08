WACO — Services for Byron Lynn Holmes, 59, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple with U. C. Barnes officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Holmes died Monday, Jan. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 12, 1960, in Waco to Lenard Overton and Autrie Mae Whitfield Holmes in Waco. They moved to Temple in 1965. He graduated from Temple High School in 1979. He graduated from Prairie View A&M University earning a degree in social work in 1984. He worked as a caseworker for the Texas Youth Commission in Giddings; transitional caseworker for the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville; and as a corrections officer for Bartlett State Jail in Bartlett. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Lamar Rashard Holmes of Metairie, La.; and his mother of Temple.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dorsey – Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.