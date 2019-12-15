Services for John Henry Goodwin, 66, of Temple will be noon Saturday at VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple.
Mr. Goodwin died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Holden, Mo., to Charles Monroe Goodwin Sr. and Ava Sue Bryant. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Julie G. Prince on Sept. 23, 2006. He was a park ranger and later worked for various construction companies.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three daughters, Christina Goodwin, Robin Goodwin and Katie Goodwin; a brother, Charles “Butch” Goodwin Jr.; a sister, Susie Davidson; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his wife.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.