A Mass of Christian Burial for Anita Jaramillo Quintero, 79, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers with the Rev. Barry Cuba officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Quintero died Tuesday, Nov. 30.
She was born Feb. 27, 1942, in Buckholts to Raymond and Viviana Ybarra Jaramillo. She married Jesse Quintero on Dec. 17, 1967, and he preceded her in death on June 12, 2006. She was a homemaker, worked for Girling Home Health and retired from Custom Printing. She moved to Rogers in 1967 and was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Survivors include a son Jesse Quintero Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Mary Jane Underwood of Temple and Mary Ann Ortiz of Rogers; four sisters, Sipranita Montalbo and Mary Martinezm both of Rogers, and Virginia Pina and Patricia Trevino, both of Temple; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, followed by a rosary.