BELTON — Services for Glenna Lee Southerland Roberts, 86, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Lowell Coats officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Roberts died Saturday, Jan. 4.
She was born March 28, 1933, in Pawhuska, Okla., to Charles Glenn Roe and Opal Laura Wells Anthony. She graduated from Hillsboro High School. She received a master of special education degree from Baylor University. She married Harry V. Roberts on Nov. 23, 1977. She was a teacher at Tyler Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Vandiver Elementary, Cater Elementary and in Corpus Christi. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Vickie Roberts Lindsey of Midlothian, and Debbie Southerland Coats and Ginger Roberts Layne, both of Belton; three Sons, Ira Southerland of Little-River Academy, Mark Southerland of Buckholts and Marty Roberts of Troy; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.