GATESVILLE — Services for Pam Wolff, 66, of Leon Junction will be noon Saturday in the Wolff Family Cemetery in Gatesville with the Rev. Bruce Cox officiating.
Mrs. Wolff died Monday, Oct. 25.
She was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Belton to Ernest and Joyce Smith Boney. She was raised in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1973. She married Freddie Wolff in 1979. She owned and operated Corner Collectibles in Flat and later bought and sold antiques at various venues. She was a member of White Mound Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008.
Survivors include a son, Brent Wolff; a daughter, Elisha Squyres; her mother; a sister, Beverly Creek; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org or to White Mound Baptist Church, P.O. Box 103, Mound TX, 76558.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.