Eugene “Gino” Castro
Eugene “Gino” Castro passed away July 25th 2021. He was born on October 6, 1967 in San Antonio TX.
Gino worked as a Hairstylist for over 30 years. He was also a talented on-stage performer for over 20 years. He is survived by his husband Jessie Castro; his mother Elidia Carrillo; sisters, Elena R. Sisneros, Nichole Molina; brother, Joaquin Jimenez III; mother-in-law, Virginia Hernandez; siblings-in-law, Gloria Avalos, and Vesper Sage Alexander; and an abundance of devoted friends and family.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, 8-5-21 at 1pm and reception at 2pm at Ramsey Funeral Home 5600 Williams Drive Georgetown, Texas.
You may leave a message or memory in the online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com
Paid Obituary