Services for Edward R. Garcia, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Garcia died Sunday, Dec. 18, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 25, 1949, in Austin to Arthur and Lorenza Garcia. He served in the Navy, with his last duty assignment aboard the USS Camden. He later worked for Mobil Chemical for more than 10 years, and retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after 17 years. He was a member of Goodwill Mexican Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Janie H. Garcia of Temple; two sons, Arthur Garcia and Jeremiah Garcia; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.