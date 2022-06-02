BELTON — Services for Curtis Lynn Bush, 59, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Belton with John Ratliff officiating.
Mr. Bush died Monday, May 30, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 28, 1962, in Dallas to Levi Jackson and Ella Irene White Bush. He graduated from Belton High School. He attended Christian Tabernacle Church in Belton.
Survivors include four brothers, Jayson Bush of Kerens, Mark Bush of Arlington, Owen Bush of Temple and Sidney Bush of Belton; and a sister, Emmah Hunt of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.