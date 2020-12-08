Michael “Mike” Bartosh
Mike Bartosh has left us too soon, at the age of 60. He passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack on Friday, December 4th with family at his side. Mike was the first child born to Douglas and Betty Bartosh on June 23, 1960 in Pampa, Texas. Growing up, Michael lived in several places, but Crosbyton in West Texas was one of his favorites. Michael was a graduate of Temple High School in 1978, and went on to graduate from Tarleton State with a bachelor’s degree. He worked with his sister Laura, and brother-in-law Gaylon in the security business in Houston. He later moved back to Temple to help his parents with rental property. Michael loved working outside and the farm in Weimar was a perfect getaway.
Michael’s friendships ran deep as he kept in touch with friends from his childhood, college, intramural volleyball team, and his fantasy football league of 30 years. He will be remembered as a loving son, devoted brother, and uncle who was always interested in how you were doing.
Michael is survived by his parents, Doug and Betty Bartosh; sister, Laura Pemberton and husband Gaylon of Houston; and youngest sister Beth Giniewicz and husband Billy of Temple. Michael will be remembered by two nephews and four nieces along with their spouses. He was blessed to watch five great nephews and three great nieces grow. Michael was preceded in death by brother, Billy Bartosh; and grandparents, Bertha and Joe Sekerka, who welcomed him home.
Mike was devoted to his family and friends and will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Dubina, Texas.
