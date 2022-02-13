Services for Joanne Marie Guseman Thigpen, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Forest Park Cemetery in Houston.
Mrs. Thigpen died Thursday, Jan. 27, at a Temple assisted living facility.
She was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Beaumont to Joseph and Lucille Guseman. She grew up in Beaumont, and graduated from Lamar High School in 1948. On Oct. 4, 1952, she married James Lloyd Thigpen in Houston. They lived in the Houston and Harlingen areas where she worked as a paralegal. After she retired, she helped her husband run their feed and hardware store in Cleveland, Texas. Later they moved to a ranch near Temple where they raised cattle for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four sons, Jim, Steve, Mike and Rick; a sister, Diane Hill; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.