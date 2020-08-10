Services for Patty Alexander, 76, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Alexander died Saturday, Aug. 8, at her residence.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
