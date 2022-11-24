Services for Melissa Renee VonGonten, 55, of Pflugerville, will be Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. VonGonten died Wednesday, Nov. 16, in an Austin hospital.
She was born to Jimmy and Shirley Moreland VonGonten in Temple. She graduated from Rogers High School and attended Temple Junior College. She worked as an Administrative Assocaite for the Unviersity of Texas and the IRS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogers.
Survivors include a son, Jackson Reeves of Temple; her mother; and five sisters, Cindy Villarreal, Jennifer Maple, both of Pflugerville, Rhonda Latham of Brandenton, Fla., Michelle McDonald Krcha of Temple, and Carrie McDonald Sherwood of Hutto.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.