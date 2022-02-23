Services for Lorena Renee Eitel Mungia, 46, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Mungia died Sunday, Feb. 20, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 1, 1975, in Temple to Steven Edward Eitel and Frances Donoso. She was a Bell County resident all of her life. She was a Christian. She attended Temple High School. She married Mark Mungia in 1992 in Temple. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Cecelia DeForest of Troy; two sons, Mark Mungia Jr. and Nicholas Mungia, both of Troy; two sisters, Victoria Lechuga and Maricela Lopez, both of Temple; a brother, Joe Fredrick of Temple; her mother and stepfather, Joe Lopez of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.