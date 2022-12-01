Jose Refugio Garcia
Jose Refugio Garcia, age 87 of Temple, passed from this life November 21, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am Friday, December 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Jose was born on July 4, 1935, in Durango, Mexico to Maurillio Garcia and Francisca Rodriguez. He met his wife of 48 years, Eloisa Garcia, in Chicago, Illinois. In 1979, they decided to move closer to family in Texas where he worked as a homebuilder and at Niemeier. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and helped create Matachines at Christ the King and was a member of the choir for many years where he played the “tololoche”. He also played in a Mariachi Band. Jose enjoyed doing woodwork and had a talent for making musical instruments. He loved to make people laugh, sing with his wife, daughter, nieces, and nephews, and had a great spirit.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marcos, Antonio, Esteban, and Lazaro; sisters, Candelaria and Josefa; son, Juan Carlos; grandsons, Jose and Angel; and son-in-law, Paul Lara.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Rocio Rodriguez and Jessica Garcia; three sons, Francisco Javier Garcia, Alvaro Garcia, and Eugenio Ramirez Rodriguez; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
