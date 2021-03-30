ROSEBUD — Services for Melesio S. Tamez Jr., 78, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Tamez died Saturday, March 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 9, 1942, in Barclay to Melesio and Juanita Salazar Tamez Sr. He married Mary Lou Marquez on July 1, 1968. He was a farmer. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; three sons, Carlos Tamez and Semon Tamez, both of Rosebud, and Roman Tamez of England; three brothers, Claud Tamez of Amarillo, and Pete Tamez and David Tamez, both of Rosebud; four sisters, Suluma Ruiz of Hereford, Angie Cerda of Longview, Josie Riojas of Temple and Janie Medrano of Rosebud; and five grandchildren.
A rosary will recited at 7 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.