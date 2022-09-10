Bobby J. Camp
Bobby J. Camp, 70 of Belton died on Aug 5th at the Temple VA. He was born in Belton, on December 31, 1951 to Earl & Gladys Camp. He was of Lutheran faith.
He attended Belton schools and was stationed at Ft. Hood, Ft. Gordon (GA), and Germany, returning to Belton after serving. He married Donna Cross in 1975 and had two sons: Aaron Paul Camp and Michael Lee Camp.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann Camp Hone. He is survived by both of his sons, a granddaughter Hailey Camp of Buda, his siblings Patsy Camp Gritz (Eldon) of Drummond, Oklahoma, Jackie Camp Dye (Franky Harland) of Belton and Randy Camp (Tina) of Killeen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
