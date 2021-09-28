Services for Tovia Katz, 89, of Rockdale, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale with Dr. Gregor Nichols and the Rev. John Warren officiating.
Burial will be 4 p.m. Wednesday in Alexander Methodist Cemetery in Bryan.
Mr. Katz died Saturday, Sept. 25, at a Cameron nursing home.
He was born June 29, 1932, in Tel Aviv, Israel to Pinchas and Divsha Katz. He married Jane Fisher on Feb. 22, 1973, in Bridgetown, Barbados. He moved to Rockdale in 1977 and worked for Alcoa as an electrician until retiring in 1994. He also worked as a computer technician for people in the Rockdale area for more than 20 years.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; a son, Dror Katz of Be’er Sheva, Israel; three daughters, Iris Pe’er of Neve Ilan, Israel, Susan Katz of Austin and Judy Katz of Portland, Ore.; a sister, Cochva Kahana of Tel Aviv, Israel; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson’s research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.