Cardarius Nashaud Johnson Taplin “Cardi”
Cardarius Nashaud Johnson Taplin “Cardi” passed away Fri., Aug. 26, 2022. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 3, at Greater Zion Temple COGIC. You may leave a message or memory in our “Tribute Wall” at http://www.slcwaco.com.
Arrangements entrusted with Serenity Life Celebrations Funeral Home.
