Services for James R. Holder, 65, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Holder died Friday, Nov. 5, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 7, 1956, in Houston to Elbert Holder and Georgia Bohac. He graduated from Temple High School in 1975. He was a journeyman electrician and worked for Austin Traffic Signal Construction for 21 years and Brown Electric Contractors for four years. He served as the director of the Taylor Jaycees for two years and was a member for 20 years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Taylor for five years.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Holder of Temple; a son, James Holder Jr. of San Antonio; a daughter, Jane Marie Gilpatrick of South Carolina; a stepson, Dustin Smith of Brenham; two stepdaughters, Megan Smith and Rachel Stalling, both of Temple; his father; and 13 grandchildren.