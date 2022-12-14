Services for Gary Kent Brinegar, 75, of Belton, will be 2 p.m., Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Smith Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Brinegar died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 15, 1947 to Emmett and Mary Faye Bishop Brinegar in Killeen. He attended Killeen High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in maintenance for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. He was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy, Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sportsman Club of Temple, Killeen Ropin & Ridin Club, Red River Gun Fighters, and the 6th Texas Infantry. He married Aida Pereira on Jan. 11, 1970 in Killeen.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Brinegar.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Kristy Brinegar, and Sandy Brinegar Moffatt; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project and St. Joseph’s Native American School.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.