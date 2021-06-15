ROCKDALE — Services for Judy Helen Donaho, 78, of Converse will be 10 a.m. today in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale with Gregory Nichols officiating.
She died June 7 at her residence.
She was born July 28, 1942, in Houston to Walter and Vera Donaho. She was a secretary and homemaker. She was a member of the Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Lance Denny of Round Rock; a daughter, LaDonna Williams of Converse; a sister, Delta Wright of Houston; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.