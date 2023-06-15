SALADO — Services for Robert “Bob” Owen Garwood, 66, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen with military honors.
Mr. Garwood died Sunday, May 21, died at his residence.
He was born Aug. 20, 1956, in Rushville, Neb., to Robert and Marion Garwood. He served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy for four years on activity duty and for 14 years on reserve duty. He worked for Brown and Root in Bosnia for eight years and Bell County Road and Bridge for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, William David Hughes; and a stepdaughter, Toni Vanlieshout.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Vernon Garwood; a daughter, Samantha Garwood; his mother; a brother, Chuck Garwood; two stepdaughters, Ronnie Tucker and Brandi Freeman; two stepsons, Jason and Josiah Shefler; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.