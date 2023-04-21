CAMERON — Services for Lupe Tijerina, 80, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with Andrew Tijerina officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mrs. Tijerina died Monday, April 17, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Tyler to Raymond and Juanita Martinez Salazar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reyes Tijerina; and a son, Reyes Tijerina Jr.
Survivors include a son, Ruben Tijerina of Cameron; four daughters, Connie Newton and Delores Tijerina, both of Cameron, Stella Tijerina of Temple and Rebecca Harrison of Belton; two sisters, Selza Lara of Cameron and Rosa Vasquez of Florida.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.