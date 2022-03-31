Gordon D. Wiggers
Gordon D. Wiggers passed away on March 26th, 2022 in Temple.
A memorial service will be held in Belton, Texas at First Baptist Church, April 4th at 10:30am with visitation beginning at 9:30am. John Witte will be officiating. A private service will be held later at Seaman Cemetery in East Texas.
He was born on February 12, 1935 in Farnam, Nebraska. He was a 1952 graduate of Farnam High School. He graduated from Hastings College, Hastings, Nebraska in 1956 with a business degree. In May 1957 he went to work with the United States Department of Agriculture. During his work assignments in Colorado he met the love of his life in Denver on a blind date. He married Abbie Lewis on April 29, 1961. To this union two children, Dawn and Kurt, were born. His work with the USDA took him to Kansas City, Memphis, Yuba City, CA, Temple and back to Kansas City. He finished his career with the USDA in November 1990 as Chief of the Contract and Licensing Division ASCS National Office.
Upon retirement, Mr. Wiggers returned to Temple, Texas to live. Almost immediately he got into the real estate business and was an active broker since 1995 until recently. In the summer of 1991, he and Abbie became members of First Baptist Belton. During his membership, Mr. Wiggers served on committees, as a deacon and Bible teacher for most of the succeeding years. He also served on the Board of Trustees at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for many years. He chaired the Board when they authorized the university to embark on a one hundred million dollar capital improvement plan in 2011. He lived to see that plan completed.
Survivors are his wife, Abbie Wiggers of Temple, Texas; one daughter, Dawn Wiggers, Temple, Texas; one son, Kurt Wiggers, Snowmass Village, Colorado and other family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Disaster Relief Fund at First Baptist Church Belton (fbbelton.org/give) or the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (advance.umhb.edu/give).
