Services for Noah “Adam” Reyna Mendoza, 53, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Brethren Church.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Mendoza died Monday, Oct. 12, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1967, in Cameron to Martin and Maria Rosa Reyna Mendoza.
He grew up in the Buckholts area and he attended school in Buckholts. He moved to Rogers for 25 years ago.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Mendoza; three daughters, Gabbey Dillard of Zabcikville and Savannah and Marissa Mendoza, both of Temple; three brothers, Manuel, Martin and Jesse Mendoza; six sisters, Irene Grando, Sally Mendoza, Angie Montalbo, Margie Rivera, Lydia Mendoza and Eleanor Reyna; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.