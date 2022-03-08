CAMERON — Services for Leonardo Padron, 60, of Thorndale will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Davilla Baptist Church.
Mr. Padron died Tuesday, Feb. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 27, 1961, in San Antonio to Alfonso and Dionicia Pinson Padron. He married Teresa Gail Galloway on Dec. 25, 2006. He was a civil service employee.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; a son, Leo Padron Jr. of Austin; three stepsons, Anthony Trevino and Michael Trevino, both of San Antonio, and Raymond Marcantel Jr. of Spring Branch; a stepdaughter, Sarah Barry of Virginia; three brothers, Alfonso Padron Jr. of Houston and Richard Padron and Cesar Padron, both of San Antonio; two sisters, Oralia Luna of Lytle and Isabel Estrada of San Antonio; and eight grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.