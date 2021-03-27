A Mass of Christian Burial for Reynaldo “Ronnie” Castillo, 61, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Castillo died Monday, March 22.
He was born July 7, 1959, in Temple to Jesse and Juanita Castillo. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was the owner of El Taquito Restaurant. He also worked at Scott & White Hospital and the Temple VA hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy “Yolanda” Castillo; a son, RJ Castillo; a daughter, Melissa Lindekugel; four sisters, Stella Lerma, Herlinda McGahan, Hope Murany and Mary Martinez; six brothers, Reuben Castillo, Larry Castillo, Rick Castillo, Ralph Castillo, Bitsy Castillo and Paulino Castillo; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.