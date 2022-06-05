Allan Kirton
Allan Kirton, age 81 of Temple, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence with his family at his side.
Allan was born on February 1, 1941 in Trinidad, West Indies to the late Selwyn Kirton and Lucille Leodaud Kirton. Allan was loved by all being the oldest of seven children.
Allan is survived by his children, Sean and Giselle; his siblings, Ian, Moonyean, Gillian, Mickey and Jean; grandchildren, McKenzie, Cole and Tucker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Luke Catholic Church with Rev. John Guzaldo as celebrant. Inurnment in St. Luke Catholic Church Columbarium will follow.
Paid Obituary