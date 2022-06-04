Mary Frances Marburger
Mary Frances Marburger of Temple, Texas passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022.
Visitation for Mary will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and a rosary at 5 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, TX 76504. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S Seventh St., Temple, TX.
Mary Marburger was born on March 4, 1928 to Frank and Mary Tobolka Bigon in Granger, TX. She cherished her childhood memories with her heavenly siblings, Helen Mikeska, Georgia Smetana, and Elias Bigon. Mary pursued her dream of nursing and attended King’s Daughter Nursing School. After graduating, she landed her first and only job as a registered nurse for the Temple VA.
On October 5, 1950, she married her love, Morris John Marburger and shared 65 blessed years polka dancing together. Mary was a devoted wife and mother of four lovely children, Gary Marburger, Karen Jeter, Duane Marburger, and Lisa Coufal.
She ended her 42 years of dedicated service with the Temple VA in 1988. After retiring, Mary poured herself into her family and community. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, sports fan, and faithful member of St Mary’s Catholic Church.
Mary Marburger was preceded in death by husband, Morris J Marburger, and daughter, Karen Jeter. Left to cherish her memory are son, Gary Marburger and wife Shannon, son-in-law, Pat Jeter, son, Duane Marburger and wife Jennifer, and daughter, Lisa Coufal and husband Terry, grandchildren; Cody Reinders and wife Kandis, Becky Wilson and husband Kyle, Kaitlyn Coufal, Garret Marburger and wife Jenna, Bracken Marburger and wife Stephanie, Taylor Marburger, Logan Coufal, Morgan Marburger, and Revyn Retzlaff and husband Wade. She was blessed with four beautiful great grandchildren.
There was a lot of love in our mom’s life. Even though she is gone now I know that her legacy will live on in all of us. She was an incredible teacher and mother who inspired everyone who knew her. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Mom, your memory will live on in all of our hearts forever.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School Trust Fund, 1018 S. 7th St., Temple, TX, 76504.
