BELTON — Services for Brandon Earl Fulton, 43, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. Fulton died Friday, March 31.
He was born July 28, 1979, to Paul and Donna Fulton in Temple. He grew up in Belton and graduated from Belton High School. He attended Austin Community College to become a dental assistant. He worked as a dental assistant for more than 20 years. Most recently he was head dental assistant in the Gatesville prison system.
Survivors include his wife, Tabitha Fulton; his parents; two sons, Eli River Fulton and Ethan Manning; a daughter, Emma Lake Fulton; a brother, Adam Fulton; and a sister, Pamela Carranza.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to support his children through the donation tab located on Brandon’s obituary at www.crottyfh.com.