Wanda Alice Rogers Myers
Wanda Alice Rogers Myers, age 95, of Temple, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Temple, Texas.
Wanda was born February 1, 1927 in Kingsville, Texas to Henry Rogers and Isla Gallagher Rogers. After High School graduation she attended and graduated from Santa Rosa Nursing School with Honors as a Registered Nurse. While working at Lackland Air Force Base as a nurse, Wanda met the love of her life, Charles Myers, and they were married June 3, 1948 in Seguin, Texas. During Charles’ 28-year military career, Wanda worked at many of the stations where they were assigned. After retiring from the Army in 1973, Wanda and Charles settled in Temple, Texas.
Wanda and Charles were blessed with two children, Charles L. Myers, III, and Mary C. Myers.
Wanda enjoyed an active life. In her younger years, Wanda loved to tap dance, and her love for dancing continued throughout the years, up until her last dance with her love, Charles. She also loved to play bridge, spending many hours playing at the Sammons Senior Center. Wanda and Charles shared a love for bowling, joining any league available.
She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church for over 40 years, a patron of the Temple Civic Theater, member of Auxiliary Post 133, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, and her 12 siblings. She is survived by her son Charles III and daughter Mary, and three grandchildren, Brendon Walkenhorst, Jolyn Eastland, Maverick Freilinger; and 2 great-grandchildren Dylan Freilinger, Emma Eastland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Myers family.
Paid Obituary