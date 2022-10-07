Esdela Cantu Soto
Esdela Cantu Soto, age 90 of Hurst, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Keller Oaks Health Care Center in Keller, Texas surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Esdela was born on April 15, 1932, to Manuel and Hermina Cantu in Skidmore, Texas. She graduated from Skidmore High School, Temple Business College, and Temple College. She was a registered Phlebotomist. She worked for Scott & White Hospital as a Medical Interpreter and for King’s Daughters Hospital as a phlebotomist.
Thank God for my soul’s resting,
Thank God for I’ve been blessed,
Thank God for all who loved me,
Praise God who loved me best.
Although she has passed from this life, her soul will continue living on through her adoring family and friends. Esdela was our beloved mother and grandmother who devoted herself to her religion and the people around her. She remained a faithful Catholic for her entire life and made a family out of her church group The Guadalupanas. This is a ministry comprised of Catholic women that are devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe and the activities within the Catholic Church community.
Esdela, to all who knew her, was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. She was totally dedicated to her children and grandchildren in all aspects of their lives. She loved to collect Angels, crochet, quilt making, arts and crafts, watching Novellas, and especially making tamales around Christmas time.
Esdela is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Angelica Allen; and brother-in-law, Bruce Allen.
She is survived by her sister, Criselda and Joe Hernandez of Temple, TX; brother, Leo and Rosa Cantu of Bryan, TX; children, Guadalupe (Juggy) and Tina Rodriguez of Ft. Worth, TX; Rose Rodriguez Cornelius and Dr. Bill Cornelius of Round Rock, TX; Manuel (Freddy) and Shelia Rodriguez of Olive Branch, MS; and Raymond R. Jr. and Idalia Soto of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren, Amber Cartwright of Jupiter, FL; Dr. Angela Cornelius of Hoboken, NJ; William and Bailey Cornelius of Washington, DC; Adam Rodriguez of Memphis, TN; Julie and Matt Magusiak of Dallas, TX; Carlos and Brian Rodriguez of Ft. Worth, TX; and lzabella and Jude Soto of Ft. Worth, TX; and 4 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care she received from the professional team staff of Three Oaks Hospice from Westlake, TX.
A time of visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 pm with a holy rosary recited at 7 pm Friday, October 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary