Dr. Alta Belle Adams Kemp
Born September 9, 1919
Died January 29, 2021
Alta Belle Adams Kemp passed away peacefully at the Cornerstone Gardens of Temple Texas on January 29th, 2021. Dr. Kemp willed that her body be donated to Texas A&M College of Medicine, through Callaway-Jones Funeral Home of Bryan Texas. Memorial Arrangements are pending due to COVID related constraints.
Two of Alta’s favorite scriptures are:
Thou will show me the path of life; in thy Presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures forevermore. Psalms 16:11 and
Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that you may abound in hope by the power of the HOLY SPIRIT. Romans 15:13
Alta Belle was born at home on a ranch south of Rock Springs Texas to John Edward and Etta Ophelia Stacy Adams. She was the second of 5 children. At the age of six, her mother died leaving her father with five small children. Her father was later remarried to her mother Etta’s sister, Ora Stacey Clark who had five children from a previous marriage and the five Adams children grew to the blended Adams/Clark family of ten. Alta Belle graduated from Bandara High School, Class of 1937, and later married William Marvin Kemp of Rosebud Texas. Marvin and Alta Belle were married until his death in 1997. Alta Belle held a B.A in Business and Accounting and a B.S. in Home Economics from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor, a M.A in Religious Education from Southwestern Seminary, an M.S., and a Ph. D in Food Science from Texas Woman’s University. Those who knew her described her with the following: A foods and nutrition scientist, a life-long educator, dietetics’ consultant, a pastor’s wife, a gifted speaker, mother of three, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a church pianist, an avid artist, a prolific quilter, a lover of life and the sower of joy.
Alta Belle is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, five brothers, a son in law Ed Aycock, a daughter in law, Mary Alyce Harvey Kemp, one granddaughter Marissa D’An Kemp Eldridge and her committed and faithful husband of fifty-nine years, William Marvin Kemp.
Alta Belle is survived by one sister, Elna Adams Jeanes of San Antonio Texas and three children, Marva Jo Aycock, John M. Kemp, and his wife Marketa, William A. Kemp, and his wife Patricia. She had a total of nine grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
