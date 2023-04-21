Lupe Tijerina
Mrs. Lupe Tijerina, 80, of Cameron, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services for Mrs. Tijerina will be held Saturday, April 22, at 2:00 p.m., at Kathryn W. Green Chapel of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron, with Andrew Tijerina officiating. Burial will follow in Hernandez Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Our dearest Lupe passed away at her home peacefully after a lengthy battle from terminal respiratory complications. She fought valiantly and courageously, leaving an enormous impact on everyone who knew her.
Lupe was known to be very generous to anyone that she knew. Her husband passed away at a very young age leaving her with six children to raise alone. She was able to purchase a house for herself, her children and generations to come. Her home was said to be a “ lighthouse.” With that alone, you can determine she helped anyone who needed help.
She was born February 10, 1943, in Taylor to Raymond and Juanita (Martinez) Salazar.
Survivors include: one Son, Ruben Tijerina of Cameron. Four Daughters, Connie Newton of Cameron, Stella Tijerina of Temple, Delores Tijerina of Cameron and Rebecca Harrison of Belton, two Sisters, Selza Lara of Cameron and Rosa Vasquez of Florida.
Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reyes Tijerina; one son, Reyes Tijerina, Jr; a brother Raymond Salazar Jr.; and four sisters, Rosemary Salazar, Bene Lara, Dominga Salazar and Basilla Reyes.
Special thanks to Dr. Matthew Meece of Baylor Scott and White Westfield Clinic in Temple, Texas. He showed true professionalism and compassion during her last years and months. of life. We appreciated his wisdom during this utterly difficult time. He will always be remembered for this from us. Nurse Amanda Campos of Standards Home Health for her dedication and attention that she showed during her visits. Our dear Lupe adored both of these medical professionals.
Also a very special mention to Jessalynn and Jennifer Reyes for taking care of her in her very last days. Multiple family members also helped her gain comfort in this final chapter of her life.
We want to thank everyone for the kind words and prayers.
Paid Obituary