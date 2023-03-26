Jessie Frances Brooks Smith
Jessie Frances Brooks Smith, age 91 of Temple, stepped into Heaven on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to join her beloved husband, Jack Nelson Smith.
Jessie was born May 1, 1931 in Temple to James William Brooks and Bessie O. Hood Brooks. She was a member of the Temple First Church of the Nazarene her entire life. She graduated from Temple High School and then attended Kings Daughters School of Nursing where she received her LVN license. She married the love of her life, Jack Nelson Smith on January 30, 1949, and was happily married for 69 years. Jack was in the US Navy, and worked for Santa Fe Railroad. In 1972, the railroad transferred them to Cleburne, Texas. Jessie worked as an LVN at several nursing homes in Temple and Cleburne. Jessie deeply cared for all of her patients during her career. After Jessie retired in 1996, they returned home to Temple, and again became very involved in their church. Jessie and Jack enjoyed church fellowship, and planning of many bereavement lunches held at the church.
Jessie was an excellent cook, loved crocheting, and in her younger years, loved sun tanning. She had excellent taste in fashion, and was always dressed in the latest styles. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was a woman of integrity, and loved to share her faith in God with others. God truly blessed us with this amazing gift, and we were so thankful to have called her “Mom”. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nelson Smith, and her parents, James William Brooks and Bessie Hood Brooks.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Norman and husband Derrell of Temple; her son, Ronald Smith and wife Joy of Temple; and her son, David Smith and wife Laura of Dallas; two grandchildren, Jamie Smith of Temple and Jana Groff and husband Chris of San Antonio; four great-grandchildren, Jewel Borie of Dallas and Summer Borie, Owen Groff and Austin Groff of San Antonio; and a sister Carol Nix and husband David of Temple.
Visitation will be at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Temple First Church of the Nazarene, Temple, Texas with Pastor Darin Pound officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Temple First Church of the Nazarene.
