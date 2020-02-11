CAMERON — Services for Barbara Jean Collins, 83, of Ben Arnold will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Ben Arnold Cemetery Pavilion.
Mrs. Collins died Monday, Feb. 10, at her residence.
She was born April 16, 1936, in Ben Arnold to Hugo William and Helarie Emily “Jimmie” Folschinsky Aigner. She married Billy Frank “Bill” Collins.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of Ben Arnold; a son, Craig Collins of Zabcikville; a daughter, Cathy Halfmann of Seaton; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.