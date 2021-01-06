BELTON — Services for Bruce Ray Hutchens Sr., 68, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Hutchens died Saturday, Dec. 12, at a local nursing facility.
He was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Thomasville, N.C., to Worth Garland Sr. and Elizabeth Byerly Hutchens. He attended North Davidson High School. He married Daisy Estelle “Nee” Brummett. He worked as a dye caster for Sara Lee and later worked as a metal worker at Emerson before retiring. He was a member of United Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Joshua Hutchens; and one grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce Hutchens Jr. and Christopher Hutchens; two sisters, Mary Hinson and Susan Lear; a brother, John Hutchens; and four grandchildren.