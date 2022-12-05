CAMERON — Services for Opal Sapp Fraley 91, of Killeen will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Minerva Cemetery near Cameron.
Mrs. Fraley died Friday, Dec. 2, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 1, 1931, in the Minerva community to John Berry and Audrey Pevehouse Sapp. She served her country in the Army as manager of the commissary at Fort Hood. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Fraley, in 1999.
Survivors include a son, Arthur Ray Humphreys of Belton; and a daughter, Audrey K. Young of Killeen.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.