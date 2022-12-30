Services for Charles Hunter, 68, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Hunter died Friday, Dec. 23.
He was born Jan. 16, 1954 to Johnny and Equilla Hunter in Anderson, S.C. He attended T.L. Hanah High School. He married Brenda Hunter, Oct. 4, 1974. He joined the U.S. Army and served for thirteen years. He worked at J.P. Stephens, E.R. Carpenter, Rams Ministries, and Kingdom Building International Ministries.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Carisha L. Hunter; five brothers, Herman Thompson, John Hunter Jr., Rayford Hunter, Richard Hunter, and Michael Hunter; four sisters, Johnnie Maxwell, Linda Jones, Donna Hunter, and Elaine Jones.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.